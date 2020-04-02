APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Number of hungry people spikes in Central Sahel as COVID-19 looms

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa needs ‘hundreds of thousands’ of COVID-19 tests – Health Minister

South Africa needs to conduct “hundreds of thousands” of coronavirus tests to understand the true number of infections and halt their spread, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

South African Transport Minister rescinds 100% taxi capacity

South African Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has rescinded his earlier decision of allowing taxis to carry a full load of passengers.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Nigeria COVID-19 lockdown: CBN calls for use of alternative payment channels

Its day one of the lockdown for residents of Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states since the restriction of movement announced by President Buhari. The Central Bank of Nigeria has urged residents of these states to limit the use of cash and patronise alternative payment channels. Babs Ogundeyi, Co-Founder and CEO of Kuda, a mobile-only bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The humanitarian crisis in the Central Sahel region of Africa is spiralling out of control – with more than 5 million people facing severe food insecurity across the region, according to a new joint food security assessment released today by food security partners including the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

The dramatic spike in the number of hungry people comes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading into fragile countries in a region home to the weakest health systems anywhere in the world.

Burkina Faso – which has seen the largest number of officially-reported deaths from COVID-19 anywhere in sub-Saharan Africa — is where the number of food insecure is expected to more than triple to 2.1 million people as the lean season sets-in in June, up from over 680,000 at the same time last year.

“This is a crisis layered on top of a crisis, and the situation risks getting out of hand,” said Chris Nikoi, WFP's Regional Director for West Africa. “People are on the brink — we must step up now to save lives — we are the only hope for millions.”

“Our message to the world is clear – look away now and the consequences will be no less than catastrophic,” added Nikoi.

Across the Central Sahel — a region that encompasses Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger – the situation is extremely worrying, with the number of hungry rising steadily as the crisis deepens, also pushing 1.3 million people in Mali and 2 million people in Niger into severe food insecurity.

The number of internally displaced people has also increased four-fold across the Central Sahel, with numbers spiking in Burkina Faso to 780,000 up from half a million at the start of the year. These communities have been forced from their homes by extremist violence and now rely almost entirely on external assistance to survive.

WFP's food and nutrition assistance provides a lifeline to millions in the region, as well as providing stability and strengthening the resilience of the communities in which they live. WFP assisted 1.5 million people in Burkina Faso and Mali in February, but more support is needed to tackle the crisis, especially as the threat of COVID-19 puts life-saving humanitarian work on the line. WFP urgently requires USD 208 million through August 2020 to carry out its lifesaving operations.

WFP has extensive experience operating in the midst of a disease outbreak as it did during the 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola outbreak, which showed that food assistance can play a vital role in containing disease spread on the one hand, while reducing vulnerabilities to infection through nutrition programmes that target vulnerable communities with compromised immune systems — like the chronically ill and the elderly.

WFP has rapidly adapted its operations to the COVID-19 pandemic, putting in place measures to reduce the risk of infection to beneficiaries, partners, and WFP staff.

Photos *available here, and broadcast quality footage available on request.*

Multimedia Sway presentation on the situation in the Central Sahel *available here.*

Cadre Harmonisé Food Security Analysis report *available here.*

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Food Programme (WFP).Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleNigeria COVID-19 lockdown: CBN calls for use of alternative payment channels
Next articleSotheby’s dedicated sale of Modern and Contemporary African Art Totals £2.4 Million / $2.9 Million
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

FinancialCNBC Africa -

South African Revenue Service is losing more than R100bn in tax, this is why…

Despite a weak economy, SARS as of midnight last night, managed to collect R1.4trn in tax revenue - growth of 5.3% for the 2019/2020 year.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Nigeria’s private sector coalition raises N15.3bn to fight COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The contribution of Nigeria's private sector coalition against COVID-19 hit 15.3 billion naira. The coalition which was set up by the Central bank of Nigeria seeks to raise funds to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Nigeria marked a record high of confirmed cases on Tuesday as the NCDC confirmed 35 new cases bringing the total 174. Sam Chidoka, Managing Director and CEO of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa to assess Nigeria’s efforts to curtail the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Nigeria to start clinical trial of chloroquine

CNBC Africa -
As countries race to find treatment options for the coronavirus outbreak, Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control; NAFDAC, has ordered the manufacturing of Chloroquine for possible clinical treatment of the virus. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director General of NAFDAC joins CNBC Africa to discuss the details.
Read more
Coronavirus

Rwanda extends COVID-19 lockdown by two weeks

CNBC Africa -
The decision to extend the current two week lockdown initially declared on March 21 to contain the spread of the coronavirus was reached during an extraordinary cabinet meeting held via video conference on Wednesday.
Read more
Videos

Local SA manufacturer turns to face masks amid COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
One of the biggest medical supply demands globally has been the need for face masks. Here in South Africa the demand is growing and one local black owned manufacturing company called Siyasebenza is taking on the task of creating and distributing face masks across the country. Teddy Timmal, Managing Director of Siyasebenza Manufacturing joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Sudan: COVID-19 is a crisis for women in Sudan

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe COVID-19 pandemic is set to exacerbate pre-existing gender inequalities and the virus’s impact will disproportionately affect women, according to the United Nations Population Fund in Sudan. COVID-19’s adverse effect on women requires a specialized response that recognizes and addresses their rights, their medical and social needs and promotes their leadership in the response. “Women will face the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis in alarming ways and the diseas
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID -19 Update 02/04/2020

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 update in Kenya: Total confirmed: 110 Total recovered: 4 Deaths: 3Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Mozambique: 10 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mozambique

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoIn Mozambique, the cases confirmed positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased to a total of ten (10), announced the Ministry of Health of Mozambique, with two (2) more cases confirmed in the last 24 hours. Announcing the situation overview in-country in a press conference in Maputo, the National Director for Public Health, Dr. Rosa Marlene, affirmed that “of the ten (10) cases confirmed, nine (9) are imported and one (1) is a local transmission. All patients
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Jack Ma Foundation Strengthens Nigeria’s response to COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
We’re grateful for the support from Jack Ma Foundation in strengthening Nigeria’s response to Covid-19. The supplies received have been distributed to states accordingly, with priority given to states with the highest number of cases at the time of distribution. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved