Coronavirus – Cameroon: 22 positive cases of Coronavirus in Cameroon

Results of the latest analyzes:

Yaoundé: 20 positive / 63 (15 travelers)

Bafoussam: 2 positive / 7

Dschang: 0 positive / 1

Limbus: 0 positive / 1

22 positive this evening and a total of 306 positive cases in Cameroon. Let’s protect ourselves and protect others.

