Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification note on COVID-19 situational update- April 2, 2020

• The Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) conducted 65 laboratory tests within the last twenty-four hours for COVID-19 and all of them are negative.

• Currently there are twenty five (25) patients in the isolation center and of this one person is in critical condition receiving intensive care.

• In addition to the previously reported two recovered cases, one additional patient has recovered yesterday. However they are kept in isolation as a precautionary measure.

• A pneumonia patient was admitted in the isolation center and passed away yesterday prior to the laboratory test and later on confirmed that he was negative for COVID-19. Meanwhile Ministry of Health and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to express their condolences for the family and friends.

• In order to expand the laboratory tests, the Armauer Hansen Research Institute (AHRI) and National Livestock Research Institute will start conducting laboratory testing today in addition to EPHI. Mekelle city has already started laboratory testing while Bahir Dar, Haromaya, Adama, Jimma, Jigjiga, Hawassa and Gondar will start in the coming days.

• There are Thirty Two (32) Rapid Response Team (RRT) in Addis Ababa who are giving rapid responses to received rumors. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

