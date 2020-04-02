Coronavirus – Mozambique: 10 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mozambique

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In Mozambique, the cases confirmed positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased to a total of ten (10), announced the Ministry of Health of Mozambique, with two (2) more cases confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Announcing the situation overview in-country in a press conference in Maputo, the National Director for Public Health, Dr. Rosa Marlene, affirmed that “of the ten (10) cases confirmed, nine (9) are imported and one (1) is a local transmission. All patients are in self-quarantine at home being followed-up by medical teams.”

The two positive tests were carried out overseas. In the last 24 hours, the Virology Laboratory of the National Public Health Institute carried out 17 tests for COVID-19 and all resulted negative. The Virology Laboratory is part of the network of laboratories of the World Health Organization (WHO) that can undertake viral respiratory infections tests.

H.E. President Filipe Nyusi promulgated today, 1st April, the law ratifying the presidential decree installing a State of Emergency in Mozambique which will last for a period of 30 days, coming into force at 0h00 on 1st April in all national territory. Its duration period can be extended if required.

The Law that ratifies the Presidential Decree on the State of Emergency in Mozambique was approved by the Assembly of the Republic, Mozambican Parliament, on 31 March 2020. Among several measures, the law reinforces the 14-day quarantine at home for all people who have recently traveled overseas, for those arriving in Mozambique and for all people who have had direct contact with positive cases of COVID-19.

This law also prohibits the holding of public and private events, such as religious cults, cultural or recreational activities, sportive, political, associative or touristic activities amongst other. Exception will be granted for urgent State or social issues, such as funerals, and in all cases, measures announced by the health authorities must be observed.

While there is still much to learn about COVID-19, people can take actions to prevent the disease through simple, day-to-day measures. These include regular hand washing with soap and water; coughing into a tissue or a bent elbow, being sure to safely dispose of the tissue afterwards; maintaining a social distance of at least one meter, particularly if that person is coughing; avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth; and seeking medical attention early if a person develops a fever or cough.

