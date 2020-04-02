Coronavirus – Nigeria: Jack Ma Foundation Strengthens Nigeria’s response to COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

We’re grateful for the support from Jack Ma Foundation in strengthening Nigeria’s response to Covid-19. The supplies received have been distributed to states accordingly, with priority given to states with the highest number of cases at the time of distribution.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)