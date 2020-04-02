Coronavirus – Nigeria: Ten new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On the 2nd of April 2020, ten(10) new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

• Till date, one hundred and eighty-four(184) cases have been confirmed, twenty(20) cases have been discharged and two deaths from COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria. • Of the ten (10) new cases reported on the 2nd of April, seven (7) in Lagos and three(3) are in FCT. • All new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving care. • A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activitie

