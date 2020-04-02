APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Twenty-three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria

Full Interview: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on coronavirus pandemic | CNBC International

The coronavirus is a “common invisible enemy” and a synchronized response from NATO allies is needed, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble. “Very often, when we face a crisis, it’s a crisis which is only affect
History chooses its people, says Basa’s new CEO Bongiwe Kunene

“History chooses its people.” You don’t need too much insight to get the context of these words from a woman with arguably one of the toughest jobs in South African business. Bongiwe Kunene is the new head of the Banking Association of South Africa – replacing veteran Cas Coovadia. She is walking straight into a banking world dogged by junk status, poor growth and COVID-19.
South Africa’s lockdown taxi regulations revised

“Public transport remains one of our biggest risk areas in the spread of the virus. We must therefore do everything in our power to protect both the citizens who rely on public transport and those who operate the system from exposure and possible infection,” reads the statement by South Africa’s Department of Transport.
Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State.

As at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

