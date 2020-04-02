APO

Coronavirus – Tanzania: Tanzania confirms another COVID-19 case

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

South African Transport Minister rescinds 100% taxi capacity

South African Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has rescinded his earlier decision of allowing taxis to carry a full load of passengers.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Nigeria’s private sector coalition raises N15.3bn to fight COVID-19

The contribution of Nigeria's private sector coalition against COVID-19 hit 15.3 billion naira. The coalition which was set up by the Central bank of Nigeria seeks to raise funds to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Nigeria marked a record high of confirmed cases on Tuesday as the NCDC confirmed 35 new cases bringing the total 174. Sam Chidoka, Managing Director and CEO of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa to assess Nigeria’s efforts to curtail the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Nigeria to start clinical trial of chloroquine

As countries race to find treatment options for the coronavirus outbreak, Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control; NAFDAC, has ordered the manufacturing of Chloroquine for possible clinical treatment of the virus. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director General of NAFDAC joins CNBC Africa to discuss the details.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Tanzania has today confirmed one more Coronavirus cases bringing the national total to 20.

Health Minister, Ms. Ummy Mwalimu in statement released to the public said the confirmed case who tested positive is a 42-year-old female American national.

This now brings the number of cases to 20 out of which 17 are still continuing with treatment, two have healed whereas one died on March 31st.

The patients are spread out in Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, Arusha and Kagera.

Tanzania first recorded a COVID-19 case a fortnight ago in Arusha after a Tanzanian national who had returned from Belgium tested positive.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania Tel Aviv, Israel.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleAiming to help produce 25 times more ventilators over next 6 weeks: Valeo CEO | Squawk Box Europe
Next articleMore economic damage expected in coming months, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

FinancialCNBC Africa -

South African Revenue Service is losing more than R100bn in tax, this is why…

Despite a weak economy, SARS as of midnight last night, managed to collect R1.4trn in tax revenue - growth of 5.3% for the 2019/2020 year.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

Rwanda extends COVID-19 lockdown by two weeks

CNBC Africa -
The decision to extend the current two week lockdown initially declared on March 21 to contain the spread of the coronavirus was reached during an extraordinary cabinet meeting held via video conference on Wednesday.
Read more
Videos

Local SA manufacturer turns to face masks amid COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
One of the biggest medical supply demands globally has been the need for face masks. Here in South Africa the demand is growing and one local black owned manufacturing company called Siyasebenza is taking on the task of creating and distributing face masks across the country. Teddy Timmal, Managing Director of Siyasebenza Manufacturing joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Burundi closes border with Rwanda to curb COVID-19 spread

CNBC Africa -
The government of Burundi has blocked entry of cargo trucks from different East African Community countries transiting through Rwanda, a move that has gone against last week’s decision by a ministerial meeting from East African Community member states to facilitate continued free movement of goods even as they take measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Independent Analyst Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Kenya sees increased demand for E-commerce amid COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Online shopping has evolved rapidly on the continent and it has become critically important during this on-going COVID-19 crisis. In Kenya, E-commerce platform Gobeba has recorded a tripling of orders as more Kenyans shift to online shopping rather than visiting stores. Gobeba CEO, Peter Ndang'ui joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Africa: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAfrican Union Member States (49) reporting COVID-19 cases (6,213), deaths (221), and recoveries (469) by region: Central (425 cases, 20 deaths, 14 recoveries): Burundi (2, 0, 0), Cameroon (233, 6, 5), Central African Republic (8, 0, 3), Chad (7, 0, 0), Congo (19, 2, 2), DRC* (123, 11, 3), Equatorial Guinea (15, 0, 1), Gabon (18, 1, 0). Eastern (544, 11, 9): Djibouti (33, 0, 0), Eritrea (18, 0, 0), Ethiopia (29, 0, 4), Kenya (81, 1, 3), Madagascar (54, 0, 0), Mauritius (161, 7, 0
Read more

Coronavirus – Namibia: COVID-19 Case Updates 01 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 case updates for Namibia: Confirmed cases: 13 Active cases: 11 Recovered: 2 Deaths: 0Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Social Services, Namibia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

African Development Bank approves $1.5 million emergency grant to curb desert locusts ravaging East and Horn of Africa

APO Africa Press Office -
The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) on Wednesday approved a $1.5 million emergency relief grant to assist nine countries in the East and Horn of Africa on the control of swarms of desert locusts that are threatening livelihoods and food security. The proposed assistance will be channeled to the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which has been mandated to mobilize resources on behalf of the African Union. IGAD is collaborating with the UN&rsq
Read more

Coronavirus – Democratic Republic of the Congo: UNHCR Update on COVID-19 Response

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs of 1 April, there were 123 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the DRC, with 11 reported deaths. No new cases of Ebola have been recorded since 17 February; should this trend continue until 12 April, the epidemic can be declared over. On 25 March, UNHCR declared a global L2 emergency for the COVID-19 situation. Across DRC, UNHCR is putting in place prevention measures in refugee camps, IDP sites and transit centres. This includes temperature screening and handwashing at entry poin
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved