Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Uganda (2nd April 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Today, one (1) sample tested positive for COVID-19 out of the total 302 samples that were tested at Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). This brings the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country to 45.

The case is a 22 year old Ugandan female, resident of Nkokonjeru, Wakiso District and wife to a previously confirmed case who arrived from Dubai, UAE on 20th March, 2020. She did not have any signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

A total of 1,026 individuals are under follow up in institutional quarantine. A total of 962 contacts to the confirmed cases are under follow up.

All the 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in stable condition at Mulago National Specialized Hospital, Entebbe Grade B Hospital, Adjumani and Hoima hospitals. Uganda has NOT registered any COVID-19 related death.

The Ministry continues to appeal to the general population to remain calm but vigilant and practice the preventive measures. Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol based hand rub at least three times a day, maintain a social distance of at least 4 meters and if you have flu like symptoms, cover your nose and mouth with a mask.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.