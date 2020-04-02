APO

Coronavirus – Zambia: Zambia COVID-19 Statistics Status Update – 2 April 2020

By Africa Press Office

Coronavirus

COVID-19 – “Enormous gap” in ventilators for Africa – the worry is no one is sure how big.

“At the moment, we are trying to find out this information and we don’t have the actual number. What we can say, without any doubt, there is an enormous gap in the number ventilators needed in Africa.”
Coronavirus

South Africa needs ‘hundreds of thousands’ of COVID-19 tests – Health Minister

South Africa needs to conduct “hundreds of thousands” of coronavirus tests to understand the true number of infections and halt their spread, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Coronavirus

South African Transport Minister rescinds 100% taxi capacity

South African Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has rescinded his earlier decision of allowing taxis to carry a full load of passengers.
Zambia records 3 new cases today and the first death. The dead is a 48 years old who had underlying chronic respiratory problems.

3 new confirmed cases Total confirmed: 39 Total recoveries: 0 Total deaths: 1

Financial

South African Revenue Service is losing more than R100bn in tax, this is why…

Despite a weak economy, SARS as of midnight last night, managed to collect R1.4trn in tax revenue - growth of 5.3% for the 2019/2020 year.
Nigeria COVID-19 lockdown: CBN calls for use of alternative payment channels

CNBC Africa -
Its day one of the lockdown for residents of Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states since the restriction of movement announced by President Buhari. The Central Bank of Nigeria has urged residents of these states to limit the use of cash and patronise alternative payment channels. Babs Ogundeyi, Co-Founder and CEO of Kuda, a mobile-only bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nigeria's private sector coalition raises N15.3bn to fight COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The contribution of Nigeria's private sector coalition against COVID-19 hit 15.3 billion naira. The coalition which was set up by the Central bank of Nigeria seeks to raise funds to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Nigeria marked a record high of confirmed cases on Tuesday as the NCDC confirmed 35 new cases bringing the total 174. Sam Chidoka, Managing Director and CEO of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa to assess Nigeria’s efforts to curtail the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19: Nigeria to start clinical trial of chloroquine

CNBC Africa -
As countries race to find treatment options for the coronavirus outbreak, Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control; NAFDAC, has ordered the manufacturing of Chloroquine for possible clinical treatment of the virus. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director General of NAFDAC joins CNBC Africa to discuss the details.
Rwanda extends COVID-19 lockdown by two weeks

CNBC Africa -
The decision to extend the current two week lockdown initially declared on March 21 to contain the spread of the coronavirus was reached during an extraordinary cabinet meeting held via video conference on Wednesday.
Read more
Coronavirus – Sudan: COVID-19 is a crisis for women in Sudan

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe COVID-19 pandemic is set to exacerbate pre-existing gender inequalities and the virus’s impact will disproportionately affect women, according to the United Nations Population Fund in Sudan. COVID-19’s adverse effect on women requires a specialized response that recognizes and addresses their rights, their medical and social needs and promotes their leadership in the response. “Women will face the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis in alarming ways and the diseas
Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID -19 Update 02/04/2020

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 update in Kenya: Total confirmed: 110 Total recovered: 4 Deaths: 3
Coronavirus – Mozambique: 10 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mozambique

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoIn Mozambique, the cases confirmed positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased to a total of ten (10), announced the Ministry of Health of Mozambique, with two (2) more cases confirmed in the last 24 hours. Announcing the situation overview in-country in a press conference in Maputo, the National Director for Public Health, Dr. Rosa Marlene, affirmed that “of the ten (10) cases confirmed, nine (9) are imported and one (1) is a local transmission. All patients
Coronavirus – Nigeria: Jack Ma Foundation Strengthens Nigeria's response to COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
We’re grateful for the support from Jack Ma Foundation in strengthening Nigeria’s response to Covid-19. The supplies received have been distributed to states accordingly, with priority given to states with the highest number of cases at the time of distribution. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
