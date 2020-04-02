Coronavirus – Zambia: Zambia COVID-19 Statistics Status Update – 2 April 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Zambia records 3 new cases today and the first death. The dead is a 48 years old who had underlying chronic respiratory problems.

3 new confirmed cases Total confirmed: 39 Total recoveries: 0 Total deaths: 1

