APO

United Nations (UN) Human Rights Committee publishes findings on Central African Republic, Portugal, Tunisia, Uzbekistan and Dominica

By Africa Press Office

News

FinancialReuters -

South Africa’s Quantum Foods warns of 38% drop in first-half profit

South African feed and poultry company Quantum Foods said on Thursday half-year earnings could fall as much as 38%, partly due to a margin squeeze in its egg business because of lower selling prices.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19 – “Enormous gap” in ventilators for Africa – the worry is no one is sure how big.

“At the moment, we are trying to find out this information and we don’t have the actual number. What we can say, without any doubt, there is an enormous gap in the number ventilators needed in Africa.”
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Global markets watch: Where to invest post COVID-19

As global markets continue to take a hit amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, there seems to be some sort of stability that is starting to creep in, Market Analyst, Mark Lee joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The UN Human Rights Committee has published its findings on the civil and political rights record of Central African Republic, Portugal, Tunisia, Uzbekistan and Dominica which it reviewed during its latest session.

Although the session, which was due to end on 27 March, was suspended in mid-March because of the outbreak of COVID-19, the Committee members continued their tasks, including the adoption of concluding observations of the above-mentioned countries, through distance working.

The findings, available online, contain positive aspects of each country’s implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, as well as the Committee’s main concerns and recommendations. Some of the key highlights include:

Central African Repubic: The Committee commended the Central African Republic for signing the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in 2019, and for positive legal reforms towards transitional justice. It remained, however, concerned about the persistence of gender-based violence, extra-judicial executions, human trafficking, corruption affecting judicial independence, forced displacement of civilians, and attacks on human rights defenders.

Portugal: The Committee was pleased to see measures to increase women’s representation among top civil servants in the public sector, efforts to combat corruption and actions to accommodate increasing numbers of migrants. It remained, however, concerned about domestic violence against women, racial discrimination against Roma and African descent in education, employment and housing, as well as prolonged detention of asylum-seekers. 

Tunisia: The Committee welcomed measures taken to combat impunity and improvement towards equality between women and men. It remained, however, concerned at the small number of cases processed by the Truth and Dignity Commission; the improper use of emergency and counter-terrorism legislation, persistent use of torture in the security sector; and criminalisation of activities related to the exercise of freedom of expression.

Uzbekistan: The Committee was pleased to see progress in combating corruption, preventing violence against women, reform of the judiciary, and the elimination of child and forced labour, in particular during the cotton harvest. However, it remained concerned about torture and ill-treatment of people deprived of liberty, as well as restrictions on the freedom of conscience and religious belief, freedom of expression, freedom of association and peaceful assembly.

Dominica: The Committee was pleased to review the State party for the first time since its ratification of the Covenant in 1993. It welcomed measures to ensure gender equality, to protect its citizens from the effects of climate change and to abolish death penalty. The Committee, however, called for more progress in a variety of areas, including pre-trial detention and reducing infant mortality.

The Committee also began the second and final reading of the guidance for States that it is preparing on the right of peaceful assembly. The guidance, formally known as General Comment, deals with article 21 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. The Committee has taken the approach that the right of peaceful assembly also applies to gatherings in online and private spaces.

The UN Human Rights Committee is due to hold its next session from 29 June to 24 July 2020 this year to review Bolivia, Botswana, Israel, Nicaragua, Peru, Togo, Ukraine and Uruguay.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Previous articleSouth African Transport Minister rescinds 100% taxi capacity
Next articleCoronavirus – Africa: Update
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

FinancialCNBC Africa -

South African Revenue Service is losing more than R100bn in tax, this is why…

Despite a weak economy, SARS as of midnight last night, managed to collect R1.4trn in tax revenue - growth of 5.3% for the 2019/2020 year.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

South Africa needs ‘hundreds of thousands’ of COVID-19 tests – Health Minister

Reuters -
South Africa needs to conduct “hundreds of thousands” of coronavirus tests to understand the true number of infections and halt their spread, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Read more
Videos

How can Nigeria withstand the economic impact of COVID-19?

CNBC Africa -
Analysts say Nigeria’s economy could be headed for a recession by the end of this year on the back of the massive decline in crude prices caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Danilola Akinbami, Head of Research at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

NSE All Share Index down 20.6% in Q1

CNBC Africa -
The NSE All-Share Index was down 20.6 per cent in the first quarter of the year. Usoro Essien, Head of Research at Vetiva joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect in the second quarter....
Read more
Videos

Fitch: Nigerian banks at severe risk from oil price slump & COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Fitch Ratings say the credit profiles of Nigerian banks faces severe risks from the slump in oil prices and a disruption in the operating environment due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fitch noted that the weighted -average cost of risk for Nigerian banks its rates rose by 200 basis points during the 2015 oil price shocking they do not rule out a similar increase this year. Mahin Dissanayake, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings joins joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Africa: Update

APO Africa Press Office -
 6,075 cases on the African continent, with 214 deaths and 478 recoveries reported. Africa Region updates: https://arcg.is/XvuSX   Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Sudan: COVID-19 is a crisis for women in Sudan

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe COVID-19 pandemic is set to exacerbate pre-existing gender inequalities and the virus’s impact will disproportionately affect women, according to the United Nations Population Fund in Sudan. COVID-19’s adverse effect on women requires a specialized response that recognizes and addresses their rights, their medical and social needs and promotes their leadership in the response. “Women will face the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis in alarming ways and the diseas
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID -19 Update 02/04/2020

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 update in Kenya: Total confirmed: 110 Total recovered: 4 Deaths: 3Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Mozambique: 10 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mozambique

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoIn Mozambique, the cases confirmed positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased to a total of ten (10), announced the Ministry of Health of Mozambique, with two (2) more cases confirmed in the last 24 hours. Announcing the situation overview in-country in a press conference in Maputo, the National Director for Public Health, Dr. Rosa Marlene, affirmed that “of the ten (10) cases confirmed, nine (9) are imported and one (1) is a local transmission. All patients
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved