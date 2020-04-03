Coronavirus – Africa: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases

Download logoAs at today the total number of COVID-29 positive cases is 1462- this is an increase of 82 cases. We are still observing that the increase of cases is below what we had initially projected and we believe this is due to the restriction we have placed on movement and border crossing. However, I still want to caution that until we have a clear sense of what is happening in our densely populated areas, in particular townships, we should not be lulled into complacency but continue to