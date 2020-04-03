APO
Coronavirus – Africa: Update

By Africa Press Office

Coronavirus

Siemens donates R500, 000 towards fight against COVID-19 in South Africa

In a bid to help alleviate the impact of COVID-19 in South Africa, the Southern and Eastern African division of the multinational conglomerate, Siemens, has donated R500, 000 to the Solidarity Response Fund.
Videos

How Africa can avert a COVID-19 triggered food crisis

The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted supply chain and trade and thereby restricting access to food. Now experts have warned that there is a risk of food crisis if measures to protect the vulnerable and keep food supply chains live are not taken. Agricultural Economist and Food Systems expert Dr. Kirimi Sindi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos

Rwanda gets $109mn from IMF for COVID-19 fight

In Rwanda, IMF has confirmed that it has approved $109.4 million in credit to help address the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, The City of Kigali and Nyarugenge District Authorities have shifted some food trading activities from city markets to Nyabugogo Bus Park to decongest marketplaces, and RwandAir is working on launching cargo flights in the coming days to respond to demand in movement of good. CNBC Africa is joined by Hudson Kuteesa, Journalist with The Newtimes for more.
6,860 cases on the African continent, with 269 reported deaths.  WHO African Region urges all Member Sates to continue enhancing information sharing mechanisms so we can better support in their fight against COVID-19

6,860 cases on the African continent, with 269 reported deaths.  WHO African Region urges all Member Sates to continue enhancing information sharing mechanisms so we can better support in their fight against COVID-19

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

Featured

Videos

SA’s banks reveal how small businesses can apply for the R1bn Oppenheimer fund

Three of South Africa’s major banks have revealed to CNBC Africa how small businesses can apply for funding from the South Africa Future Trust. This is what they had to say.
Videos

Kenya, US start talks on trade agreement

CNBC Africa -
The US Trade Department has started negotiations on a comprehensive trade agreement with Kenya in a move that will extend Kenya’s preferential access as the current trade arrangement under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) closes in 5 years. If successful, the United States would forge its first bilateral trade accord with a sub-Saharan African country. Grant Harris CEO, Harris Partners LLC joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos

Nigeria’s fixed income market quiet over COVID-19 lockdown

CNBC Africa -
Traders say Nigeria’s Fixed Income market has been relatively quiet as major market players are currently observing the lockdown. However, the market received CRR refund earlier in the week along with OMO maturities worth 384.1 billion naira, which spurred buying sentiments in the Treasury bill space. Nkem Azinge, Currency Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a recap of this week’s trading at Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market....
Videos

Nigeria market watch: Investors look to banks

CNBC Africa -
The NSE banking Index is up over 3 per cent as investor take position in the banking sector. However, the consumer goods index has lost over 44 per cent in the first quarter of the year. Rotimi Fakayejo, Stockbroker and Capital Market Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more....
Videos

COVID-19: Nigeria delays electricity tariff hike for 3 months

CNBC Africa -
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission says there will be no tariff action in April, as the proposed increase in electricity tariffs initially slated for today has been delayed for three months. Nigeria's electricity regulator also notes that tariffs will only be raised as the Distribution Companies improve the quality of supply, meter customers and agree with consumers on rates. George Etomi, Director of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus – Borno state: In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, other diseases will not relent

APO Africa Press Office -
After more than a decade of armed conflict, outbreaks of severe malnutrition, malaria, measles and cholera, approximately 1.5 million internally displaced people in Nigeria's Borno state now face the spectre of COVID-19. Many displaced people live in vastly overcrowded camps with poor water and sanitation facilities, limited supplies of hygiene essentials such as soap and water, and often no individual space at all. Functioning health infrastructure in Borno is sca
Coronavirus – Nigeria: Six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Osun State, Nigeria

APO Africa Press Office -
Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria. As at 11:00 am 3rd April there are 190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths.
Coronavirus – Zambia: No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Zambia

APO Africa Press Office -
In the last 24hrs, there were no new confirmed cases of #COVID19 recorded in Zambia
Coronavirus – Uganda: SCD Uganda contributes UGX 200 million to fight COVID-19 in Uganda

APO Africa Press Office -
The Permanent Secretary,  Diana Atwine received UGX 200 million from SCD Uganda, Ltd as their contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in Uganda.
