APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Eritrea: Eritrea must free political prisoners and low-risk offenders to reduce COVID-19 threat in crowded jails, says UN expert

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusReuters -

Telkom, Samsung team up with South African government to track those with COVID-19

South Africa’s Telkom, Samsung and the government have teamed up to develop a track and trace database to identify the whereabouts of people who may have contracted coronavirus.
Read more
InternationalCNBC -

Is the S&P 500 likelier to hit 2,900 or 1,800 by the end of 2020? | Capital Connection

Stephane Monier of Lombard Odier Private Bank outlines the two scenarios which could play out for the markets, and gives his potential targets for the S&P 500 under each one.
Read more
InternationalCNBC -

Expecting deep recession followed by sharp recovery: Goldman Sachs strategist | Squawk Box Europe

Silvia Ardagna, managing director of the investment strategy group at Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management, shares her outlook for the economy amid the coronavirus crisis.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

A UN rights expert has urged Eritrea to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading in its overcrowded jails by immediately releasing all political prisoners, low-risk offenders and others such as the sick and elderly who are particularly vulnerable to illness or death.

Daniela Kravetz, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea, highlighted the case of an American-Eritrean dual national and daughter of a former information minister being held for more than seven years since she was a teenager.

“This Friday, Ciham Ali Abdu is celebrating her 23rd birthday in an Eritrean prison. Ciham has been in incommunicado detention, without charge, since the age of 15. She was arrested in December 2012 as she tried to flee the country into Sudan, shortly after her father requested asylum in a third country. Since her arrest, her family has received no information about her whereabouts,” Kravetz said.

She said that repeated appeals for Ciham’s release had been ignored by the Eritrean authorities.

“I call on the Eritrean authorities to immediately and unconditionally release those detained without legal basis, including all political prisoners and prisoners of conscience, and to adopt urgent measures to reduce the number of people in detention to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the Special Rapporteur said.

“Eritrea has recently confirmed 18 cases of COVID-19 and has put in place measures to control the spread of the disease, including a 21-day lockdown, describing the situation as very grave. The pandemic could have devastating consequences for the prison population in Eritrea due to the fragile healthcare services, unhygienic conditions, and overcrowding,” Kravetz said.

“Over the years, many have died in Eritrean prisons due to malnutrition, lack of basic healthcare and ill-treatment. Essential medical care services are often unavailable for detainees.”

She said that some of the many political prisoners and prisoners of conscience being held in Eritrea had been behind bars for decades because of their political views or their faith. In 2019 alone, more than 200 individuals were imprisoned because of their faith.

“I also call upon the Eritrean authorities to respect the rule of law and protect human rights in the implementation of their measures to respond to the outbreak of COVID-19,” the UN Special Rapporteur said

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Previous articleCoronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus — 2 April 2020
Next articleCoronavirus – Rwanda: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Approves a US$109.4 Million Disbursement to Rwanda to address the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC -

Lockdowns, curfews and doorstep testing: Africa’s crackdown on the coronavirus

By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS The Africa Centers for...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International

Expect ‘very significant topline decline’ for luxury brands: Analyst | Squawk Box Europe

CNBC -
Luca Solca, senior research analyst for global luxury goods at Bernstein, outlines how the coronavirus crisis is impacting the luxury sector.
Read more
International

Little chance that an OPEC+ deal will save the oil market from virus slump | Capital Connection

CNBC -
Victor Shum of IHS Markit says an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia looks unlikely and any production cut is too little too late.
Read more
International

New tool may be able to predict severe COVID-19 cases, NYU professor says | Squawk Box Europe

CNBC -
Professor Anasse Bari of NYU's Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences outlines how machine learning and artificial intelligence could help in the fight against the coronavirus crisis.
Read more
International

Most EU countries will face a very deep recession: former Greek finance minister | Squawk Box Europe

CNBC -
Former Greek Finance Minister George Papaconstantinou discusses the economic shock being caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: Media Statement 2 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs at today the total number of COVID-29 positive cases is 1462- this is an increase of 82 cases. We are still observing that the increase of cases is below what we had initially projected and we believe this is due to the restriction we have placed on movement and border crossing. However, I still want to caution that until we have a clear sense of what is happening in our densely populated areas, in particular townships, we should not be lulled into complacency but continue to
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: The United States is leading the Humanitarian and Health Assistance Response to COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe U.S. government is leading the world’s humanitarian and health assistance response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are mobilizing all necessary resources to respond rapidly, both at home and abroad. As part of this comprehensive and generous U.S. response, the State Department and USAID are providing an initial investment of nearly $274 million in emergency health and humanitarian assistance to help countries in need, on top of the funding we already provide to multilateral o
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (50) reporting COVID-19 cases (7,028), deaths (284), and recoveries (561) by region: Central (535 cases, 24 deaths, 20 recoveries): Burundi (3, 0, 0), Cameroon (306, 7, 10), Central African Republic (8, 0, 3), Chad (7, 0, 0), Congo (41, 3, 2), DRC (134, 13, 3), Equatorial Guinea (15, 0, 1), Gabon (21, 1, 1). Eastern (602, 13, 15): Djibouti (41, 0, 2), Eritrea (22, 0, 0), Ethiopia (29, 0, 4), Kenya (110, 3, 4), Madagascar (59, 0, 0), Mauritius (169, 7, 0), Rwanda (
Read more

African Development Bank Group approves Gender Equality Trust Fund and Risk-Sharing Mechanism to improve women’s economic empowerment in Africa

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) have approved a new Gender Equality Trust Fund (GETF) aimed at pushing forward gender equality and women’s empowerment across the continent. Funded by donors, the GETF will support the delivery and scale-up of the Bank’s Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) programme and promote gender transformative lending and non-lending operations. It is the first thematic fund on gender
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES

Brian Baloyi on life after football and the growth of sports...