Coronavirus – Ghana: Situation Update, Confirmed Covid-19 Cases In Ghana As At 03 April 2020, 17:30hrs

Since the last update, Ghana has confirmed one (1) additional COVID-19 case from Upper East Region. This particular case has no travel history or contact with any confirmed case in Ghana. As at 3rd April 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 205 cases of COVID-19 with five (5) deaths. Currently, the number of regions reporting cases are as follows: Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern, Upper West Eastern and Upper East Region. The Greater Accra Region has most cases (183) followed by the Northern Region (10), Ashanti Region (9), Upper West Region (1), Eastern Region (1) and Upper East Region (1). Most of the cases are reported from routine / enhanced surveillance activities. Cases from travellers under mandatory quarantine remain 89.

