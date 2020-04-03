Coronavirus – Kenya: Harleys Ltd donate Sanitizers to Kenya

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The new Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service Director Charles Rombo receives a donation of Sanitizers from the Managing Director Harleys Ltd. The donation will aid the national fight against the Corona virus disease

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.