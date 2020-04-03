Coronavirus – Nigeria: Federal Government confirms 190 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Honorable Minister, Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24hrs, cumulatively recording 190 confirmed cases in Nigeria, across 12 states and the FCT.

He disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force Press Briefing, today, 3rd April, 2020 stating that, there are 98 cases in Lagos State, 48 in FCT, Osun20, Oyo 8, Akwa-Ibom 5, Edo, Kaduna and Ogun, 4 each, Bauchi 3, Enugu and Ekiti 2 each, while Rivers and Benue have 1 each. He stated that the global number of COVID-19 had crossed the one million mark just 3 months after the outbreak was first reported in Wuha, China. The Minister added that it is an indication that it is a public health challenge that must not be taken lightly.

He stated that, 30% of the cases may be indications of sustained community transmission that have incomplete epidemiological information, while 51% are imported cases and 19 are contacts of known cases. He said, ‘We have tested 3,000 samples so far in Nigeria, and working hard to scale up our capacity in a targeted approach’. He reiterated that the purposes for which the President locked down 2 States and the FCT was to ensure that incidence of positive cases could be controlled, while intensified investigations by speeding up activities to identify and isolate COVID-19 patients in these areas.

Dr Ehanire informed that, a Coronavirus Treatment Center Accreditation Committee was inaugurated yesterday by the Honorable Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, and had begun an accreditation checklist, as well as a protocol for management of isolation centers. He added that, a list of trained health care workers had been complied to man these centers as they become operational.

Due to looming global shortages of medical supplies for response and the high demand by all countries, the Hon Minister revealed that Directors of the Federal Ministry of Health had discussed with the Federal Ministry of industry, Trade and Investments and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria to explore potentials for local production of medical consumables, such as face mask, gloves, sanitizers and ventilators.

Dr Osagie Ehanire appreciated the Chinese Government for the gifts of medical supplies from China courtesy of a group of Chinese Companies working here in Nigeria. He also commended the health workers who he said are doing a great job in case identification and management while reminding them also that routine healthcare services must continue in all hospitals, “ It is important that we do not drop but continue to provide routine health services, including maternal and child health and immunization.” Only a wing of tertiary centers need to be put to use for infected patients control, he said.

