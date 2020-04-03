APO
Coronavirus – Nigeria: Largest Deployment of Resources ever for an Outbreak in Nigeria

By Africa Press Office

Coronavirus

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

“Yesterday we conducted the highest number of #COVID-19 tests & recorded the highest number of positive cases in #Nigeria.

We have also deployed 15 rapid response teams to support 15 states.

This is the largest deployment of resources ever for an outbreak in #Nigeria”.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo

Featured

