Coronavirus – Nigeria: Six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Osun State, Nigeria

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria. As at 11:00 am 3rd April there are 190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths.

