APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Gwede Mantashe on sector interventions during Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

By Africa Press Office

News

African Development BankCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why the COVID-19 pandemic is no time for fiscal distancing

"Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. As such, it can no longer be business as usual".- Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Applications open for Rupert family’s R1bn fund, here’s how to apply

As small businesses around South Africa feel the weight of the country’s 21 day lockdown and the...
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Since our last engagement with members of the media wherein we announced interventions to support the decisive action by President Ramaphosa to initiate a nationwide lockdown, we have been working together with key stakeholders in the minerals and energy portfolio to monitor and ensure compliance with the lockdown regulations gazetted by Government.

Mining

In our previous briefing, we outlined that mining operations will be scaled down significantly, particularly deep-level mining. Essential services supporting the sector – including security and related infrastructure, maintenance, water pumping and ventilation, must continue.

Mines supplying Eskom continue operating. Production of gold, chrome, manganese, iron ore and other sectors will operate at scaled down levels, to allow smelters which cannot be switched on and off abruptly, to remain operational.

On Tuesday we undertook unannounced visits to three collieries in Mpumalanga – Exxaro’s Matla Coal operation, Glencore’s Impunzi Colliery and Seriti’s Kriel Colliery.   These operations are among those supplying coal to Eskom. The purpose of our visits was to assess compliance with the directives and guiding principles issued to mines on how to manage and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

We found that the mines are not at the same level in terms of their state of readiness to respond to COVID-19. There are some pockets of excellence, while others are lagging behind. We have encouraged mines to work together, in sharing information and best practice.

The department has also received information from employees at some mining houses, bringing our attention to incidents of non-adherence at their respective operations. Our inspectors have been tasked to ensure compliance during this period and will intensify our visits – both scheduled and unannounced – to those mines still operating.

We are doing this not to be punitive, but with the primary objective of safeguarding the lives of employees, suppliers, contractors and all those they will come into contact with during this period. 

While we understand the negative impact that the virus will have on the mining and energy sectors, we must appreciate that this is not the time to put profits at the expense of the health and safety of the people. Zero harm remains a priority, even more so during this time.

A number of mining right-holders have been applying to the Department for permission to continue operating, although at significantly reduced levels, in line with the Disaster Management Regulations categorisation of essential goods and services during the lockdown, which were amended yesterday.

Energy

On energy, as indicated previously, we have ensured security of fuel supply, and, in this regard, we have sufficient fuel to meet demand, despite two refineries that have been shutdown – namely Engen’s Durban refinery and the Astron Energy refinery in Cape Town. We also appreciate that there has not been loadshedding during this period.

I understand that some of the convenience stores (C-Stores) on the forecourt have been prohibited from operating. This is currently being addressed, as these stores also provide food, which is declared as essential goods. It is important that these stores follow the directives in the Regulations, to maintain hygiene and protect consumers. Guidelines to this effect will be issued to ensure that C-Stores assist in enhancing security and accessibility of essential goods and services.

There are currently three confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the mining and energy sectors – one each in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Western Cape.

We encourage employers and unions in these industries to continue engaging on issues directly affecting employees and proactively manage them. This should be done in the interests of ensuring employee health and safety, as well as ensuring that companies are able to meet their obligations during this time.

We will be having follow-up meetings Witt employers and unions next week, in order to proactively manage this space.

I want to thank the mining and energy sectors for heeding the call by Government to assist in managing the spread of the corona virus. We welcome the offers of support from the sectors, including medical supplies, equipment, as well as availing health and other facilities. To date, about 770 beds have been made available for quarantine and self isolation by a number of mining companies. We commend these efforts, and encourage all companies to provide support to this cause in whatever way they can.

Our ongoing collaboration will ensure that we can manage the spread of the virus, and beyond this, to support efforts to get the economy up and running again.

A team of senior officials in the Department has been put together to assist with administrative enquiries. Their contacts will be included in the statement to be shared and available on our website.

Issued by:  Department of Mineral Resources  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

Previous articleSeven tips for protecting against the coronavirus
Next articleApplications open for Rupert family’s R1bn fund, here’s how to apply
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

VideosCNBC Africa -

SA’s banks reveal how small businesses can apply for the R1bn Oppenheimer fund

Three of South Africa’s major banks have revealed to CNBC Africa how small businesses can apply for funding from the South Africa Future Trust. This is what they had to say.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

How to protect your mental health amid the coronovirus pandemic

CNBC Africa -
The coronovirus pandemic is causing high levels of anxiety all over the world. For some, coping with lockdowns hasn’t been easy and there are concerns social distancing and isolation could negatively impact mental health. Dr Linda Blokland, Acting Head of Department at the Student Counselling Unit at the University of Pretoria joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Altron eyes London listing

CNBC Africa -
Altron plans to separate its UK assets from its African operations via a London listing. The technology group says the listing, still at planning stage will unlock value for its shareholders. Mteto Nyati, CEO Altron joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

Siemens donates R500, 000 towards fight against COVID-19 in South Africa

CNBC Africa -
In a bid to help alleviate the impact of COVID-19 in South Africa, the Southern and Eastern African division of the multinational conglomerate, Siemens, has donated R500, 000 to the Solidarity Response Fund.
Read more
International

A meal worth millions? Have a look at the ‘World’s Most Exclusive Dinner’

CNBC -
A couple paid for an 18-course dinner eaten with diamond-encrusted utensils while flying in a private jet above Southeast Asia. And it's all for a good cause. ----------- Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscri
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Seven tips for protecting against the coronavirus

APO Africa Press Office -
The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorizationWatch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/NzT_rHOX5OwWHO recommends 7 tips in protecting yourself against the risk of coronavirus infection: 1. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, or with an alcohol-based gel. 2. Need to cough or sneeze? Do it into a tissue or bent elbow, and then wash your hands. 3. Stay at least a metre away from other people, especially if they are coughing, sneez
Read more

Africa: COVID-19 Surveillance Update – 3 April 2020 5:00 p.m

APO Africa Press Office -
Total number positive cases in Africa 7,028 50 countries  289 deaths  592 recovery cases by Region African Union Member States (50) reporting COVID-19 cases (7,123), deaths (289), and recoveries (592) by region:    Central (535 cases, 24 deaths, 20 recoveries):  Burundi (3, 0, 0), Cameroon (306, 7, 10), Central African Republic (8, 0, 3), Chad (7, 0, 0), Congo (41, 3, 2), DRC (134, 13, 3), Equatorial Guinea (15, 0, 1), Gabon (21, 1, 1) Eastern (643, 14, 16): Djibo
Read more

LOCKING DOWN AFRICA NOW: There is no time for test runs (By Victor Oladokun)

APO Africa Press Office -
By Victor Oladokun, is the former Director of Communication and External Relations, African Development Bank Group Two days ago, I received an urgent plea from Massimo, a good friend and a highly respected Italian journalist based in Rome. His message was simple, urgent and straight to the point. “Please Victor, pay attention” he urged. “This virus is not ‘just a flu’ as some still insist it is. Keep your distance. Wash your hands regularly. Don't tou
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: North West on opening informal businesses during Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe National Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni of Department Small Business Development has clarified the issue relating to the operations of informal traders this morning on an interview with SAFM as per amended Regulations and Directives issued last week.  The Minister indicated that spaza-shops and informal traders selling vegetables and fruits with approved permits from their local municipalities are allowed to operate within the residential areas.  It should be noted that
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES

Investing in Africa’s hospitality: Dos and Don’ts