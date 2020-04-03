APO
Coronavirus – South Africa: North West on opening informal businesses during Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

By Africa Press Office

Op-Ed: Why the COVID-19 pandemic is no time for fiscal distancing

"Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. As such, it can no longer be business as usual".- Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Applications open for Rupert family’s R1bn fund, here’s how to apply

As small businesses around South Africa feel the weight of the country’s 21 day lockdown and the...
The National Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni of Department Small Business Development has clarified the issue relating to the operations of informal traders this morning on an interview with SAFM as per amended Regulations and Directives issued last week.  The Minister indicated that spaza-shops and informal traders selling vegetables and fruits with approved permits from their local municipalities are allowed to operate within the residential areas.  It should be noted that each spaza shop must have its own permit meaning that those owning more should apply for each shop. Local Economic Development (LED) officials from Local Municipalities are on board in terms of issuance of permits.

Government has emphasized the list of goods that fall within the essential products which include amongst others food (including non-alcoholic beverages), cleaning and hygiene products, medical, fuel and basic goods such as airtime and electricity.

The Department urges spaza shop owners to adhere to the health precautionary measures by sanitizing their shops and also avail some for customers to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Furthermore National Department has developed Spazashop Support Scheme that will allow shop-owners to buy goods from preselected wholesalers that government has negotiated discounted prices with.  

In addition government has introduced Small Business Emergency relief Measures to assist businesses in distress due to the national lock down and these includes Business Growth and Resilience Facility which will enable small businesses to continue with supplying of products needed during the lockdown and  Debt Relief Fund assist with the provision of relief for existing debts and repayments. The applicants for relief fund are required to register on www.smmesa.gov.za

Our SMMEs and Informal Businesses in the North West Province are encouraged to take advantage of these opportunities.

Issued by:  North West Provincial Government  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

