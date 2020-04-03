Coronavirus – South Africa: North West on opening informal businesses during Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The National Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni of Department Small Business Development has clarified the issue relating to the operations of informal traders this morning on an interview with SAFM as per amended Regulations and Directives issued last week. The Minister indicated that spaza-shops and informal traders selling vegetables and fruits with approved permits from their local municipalities are allowed to operate within the residential areas. It should be noted that each spaza shop must have its own permit meaning that those owning more should apply for each shop. Local Economic Development (LED) officials from Local Municipalities are on board in terms of issuance of permits.

Government has emphasized the list of goods that fall within the essential products which include amongst others food (including non-alcoholic beverages), cleaning and hygiene products, medical, fuel and basic goods such as airtime and electricity.

The Department urges spaza shop owners to adhere to the health precautionary measures by sanitizing their shops and also avail some for customers to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Furthermore National Department has developed Spazashop Support Scheme that will allow shop-owners to buy goods from preselected wholesalers that government has negotiated discounted prices with.

In addition government has introduced Small Business Emergency relief Measures to assist businesses in distress due to the national lock down and these includes Business Growth and Resilience Facility which will enable small businesses to continue with supplying of products needed during the lockdown and Debt Relief Fund assist with the provision of relief for existing debts and repayments. The applicants for relief fund are required to register on www.smmesa.gov.za

Our SMMEs and Informal Businesses in the North West Province are encouraged to take advantage of these opportunities.

