Coronavirus – Africa: African Union Member States (50) reporting COVID-19 cases

By Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

African Union Member States (50) reporting COVID-19 cases (7,741), deaths (313), and recoveries (640) by region:

Central (753 cases, 28 deaths, 27 recoveries):  Burundi (3, 0, 0), Cameroon (509, 8, 17), Central African Republic (8, 0, 3), Chad (7, 0, 0), Congo (41, 3, 2), DRC (148, 16, 3), Equatorial Guinea (16, 0, 1), Gabon (21, 1, 1)

Eastern (668, 14, 23): Djibouti (49, 0, 9), Eritrea (22, 0, 0), Ethiopia (35, 0, 4), Kenya (122, 4, 4), Madagascar (70, 0, 0), Mauritius (186, 7, 0), Rwanda (89, 0, 0), Seychelles (10, 0, 0), Somalia (7, 0, 1), Sudan (10, 2, 2), Tanzania (20, 1, 3), Uganda (48, 0, 0)

Northern (3,280, 217, 357): Algeria (986, 83, 77), Egypt (985, 66, 216), Libya (17, 1, 0), Mauritania (6, 1, 2), Morocco (791, 48, 57), Tunisia (495, 18, 5)

Southern (1,601, 14, 50): Angola (8, 2, 0), Botswana (4, 1, 0), Eswatini (9, 0, 1), Malawi, (3, 0, 0), Mozambique (10, 0, 0),  Namibia (14, 0, 2), South Africa (1,505, 9, 45), Zambia (39, 1, 2), Zimbabwe (9, 1, 0)

Western (1,439, 40, 183): Benin (16, 0, 2), *Burkina Faso (302, 16, 48), Cape Verde (6, 1, 0), Côte d'Ivoire (218, 1, 19), Gambia (4, 1, 2), Ghana (205, 5, 3), Guinea (52, 0, 1), Guinea-Bissau (15, 0, 0), Liberia (6, 0, 0), Mali (36, 3, 0), Niger (120, 5, 0), Nigeria (210, 4, 25), Senegal (207, 1, 66), Sierra Leone (2, 0, 0), Togo (40, 3, 17)

*Official source inadvertently reported 50 recoveries instead of 48 for Burkina Faso on 02 April 20 –  correct value now listed

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo

