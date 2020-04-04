Coronavirus – Cameroon : Cameroon has 509 cases, 17 cured and 08 deaths

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Our active case finding strategy is starting to pay off. We did 800 tests (majority of travelers) 203 of them are positive but asymptomatic, that we must leave the community and treat. Cameroon has 509 cases, 17 cured and 08 deaths.

