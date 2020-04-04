APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response – Key Protection Concerns from the National Protection Cluster

By Africa Press Office

News

InternationalCNBC -

How Zoom Rose To The Top During Social Distancing

Zoom has gained an incredible amount of popularity, but that popularity comes at a cost. The company is under intense scrutiny now that hundreds of millions of people are using the platform. But Zoom is in the game for the long haul, if it can surviv
Read more
Beyond MarketsCNBC Africa -

Expo 2020: Dubai as a springboard for doing business in Africa

Dubai based Phanes Group is an end-to-end solar power provider operating across Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. CEO Martin Haupts says the Phanes Group is a truly Dubai home-grown company. CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop caught up with him in Dubai and asked how Dubai is serving as a springboard for the company and their work in Africa.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How prepared is Nigeria’s health system to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic?

President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Francis Faduyile says it will be pretty difficult for Nigeria's health system to cope in the event of a large number of COVID-19 infections. He further notes that low health budgets over the years has made Nigeria's health system weak. CNBC Africa's Christy Cole caught up with him to assess the preparedness of Nigeria's health system against the COVID-19 pandemic....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Pandemics are devastating in any context. However, the danger posed by disease outbreaks (such as COVID-19) is magnified for the 8.4 million people (including 1.7 million internally displaced persons (IDPs)) already in need of humanitarian assistance in Ethiopia.

The response to COVID-19 will not only stretch the capacity of health services, but may result in the redirection of humanitarian assistance from other critical needs, such as protection. As it is, only 10.5% of the Humanitarian Response Plan for 2020 (HRP), and 0% of the requirement for protection, are funded (as of February 2020). Therefore, the Protection Cluster is advocating for the continuity of essential protection services while ensuring that the inter-sectoral humanitarian response takes into account the different needs of women, girls, boys, and men, especially persons with disabilities, older persons and those who have long-term chronic illness, to be more effective and accountable to all affected populations.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2UZHmei

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: Communique of the African Union (AU) Bureau of Heads of State and Government Teleconference Meeting held on 3 April 2020
Next articleAfrica: COVID-19 Surveillance Update – 4 April 2020 9:00a.m
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA’s banks reveal how small businesses can apply for the R1bn Oppenheimer fund

Three of South Africa’s major banks have revealed to CNBC Africa how small businesses can apply for funding from the South Africa Future Trust. This is what they had to say.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Global Gender Summit: Highlights special of the 2019 Global Gender Summit

CNBC Africa -
The 4th Global Gender Summit was organized by the African Development Bank and co-hosted by the government of Rwanda under the theme “Unpacking constraints to Gender Equality”. At the event, the African Development Bank and its partners officially launched the Risk Sharing Facility of the Affirmative Finance Action for Women In Africa, as the continent moves a step closer to bridging the financing gap that exists for women. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor reports....
Read more
African Development Bank

Op-Ed: Why the COVID-19 pandemic is no time for fiscal distancing

CNBC Africa -
"Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. As such, it can no longer be business as usual".- Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank
Read more
International

Can Cruise Lines Recover From Coronavirus?

CNBC -
The COVID-19 outbreak has laid waste to entire sectors of the global economy, but none faster than the cruise business. The pandemic has basically shut it down with the three largest publicly traded cruise companies suspending some, if not all, of th
Read more
Coronavirus

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

CNBC Africa -
Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the Covid-19 Outbreak in Uganda

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoToday, total of 398 samples have tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19 at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). To date, a cumulative of 2,629 samples have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country still stands at 48. A total of 980 are under follow up in institutional quarantine. A total of 915 contacts to the confirmed cases are under follow up. All the 48 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in stable condition at Mulago National Specialized Hos
Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification on Situational COVID 19 Update

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs part of strengthening the COVID-19 surveillance, a total of 641 laboratory tests conducted on samples taken from randomly selected Adama and Addis Ababa community members, health workers and persons who have direct contact with passengers. The test conducted by the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, the Armor Hansen Research Institute and the National Animal Health Diagnosis and research Center. The two institutes (AHRI and NAHDRC) are started laboratory testing after they fulfil
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital becomes COVID-19 facility

APO Africa Press Office -
We have operationalised and designated Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital as a COVID 19 facility. Currently 20 COVID-19 patients are admitted there - CS KagweDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa assesses progress and challenges on implementation of Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoPresident Cyril Ramaphosa convened a special meeting of the Presidential Coordinating Council (PCC) today, 4 April 2020. This was the first virtual meeting of the structure and was called to assess progress and challenges on the implementation of the nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The meeting further sought to begin engagements between national and provincial governments towards an economic recovery strategy. Co-chaired by the Deputy President, the Pr
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES

Closeout Ceremony of the Morbidity Management and Disability Prevention (MMDP) Project