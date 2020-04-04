Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification on Situational COVID 19 Update

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As part of strengthening the COVID-19 surveillance, a total of 641 laboratory tests conducted on samples taken from randomly selected Adama and Addis Ababa community members, health workers and persons who have direct contact with passengers. The test conducted by the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, the Armor Hansen Research Institute and the National Animal Health Diagnosis and research Center. The two institutes (AHRI and NAHDRC) are started laboratory testing after they fulfill the quality assurance requirement.

Below are the details

Place of sample

Number of samples Testeds

Female

Male

Addis Ababa

444

314

198

116 130

Adama

197

156

114

42 41

General

641

470

312

158 171

Out of the total 641, 470 of them are negative and the remaining results will be notified to the public as soon as the laboratory result is out.

For more information please call to the free toll line 8335 and 952 or to regular phone 0118276796, or use our email:­[email protected]

