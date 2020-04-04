APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Madagascar: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approves a US$ 165.99 Million Disbursement to the Republic of Madagascar to address the COVID-19 Pandemic

By Africa Press Office

News

Beyond MarketsCNBC Africa -

Expo 2020: Dubai as a springboard for doing business in Africa

Dubai based Phanes Group is an end-to-end solar power provider operating across Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. CEO Martin Haupts says the Phanes Group is a truly Dubai home-grown company. CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop caught up with him in Dubai and asked how Dubai is serving as a springboard for the company and their work in Africa.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How prepared is Nigeria’s health system to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic?

President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Francis Faduyile says it will be pretty difficult for Nigeria's health system to cope in the event of a large number of COVID-19 infections. He further notes that low health budgets over the years has made Nigeria's health system weak. CNBC Africa's Christy Cole caught up with him to assess the preparedness of Nigeria's health system against the COVID-19 pandemic....
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Global Gender Summit: Highlights special of the 2019 Global Gender Summit

The 4th Global Gender Summit was organized by the African Development Bank and co-hosted by the government of Rwanda under the theme “Unpacking constraints to Gender Equality”. At the event, the African Development Bank and its partners officially launched the Risk Sharing Facility of the Affirmative Finance Action for Women In Africa, as the continent moves a step closer to bridging the financing gap that exists for women. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor reports....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today approved a disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) equivalent to SDR 122.2 million (about US$ 165.99million at today’s US$/SDR exchange rate, or 50 percent of the quota) to help the country meet the urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Covid-19 pandemic is having a severe impact on Madagascar’s economy. Tourism is facing a dramatic decline, and disruptions are occurring to mining and manufacturing exports, as well as in trade and investment.

To mitigate the shock of the pandemic, the government is taking appropriate immediate actions including immediate fiscal measures to strengthen social protection and support the most vulnerable such as through government donations of staple foods; suspending fees and social contributions to support the private sector; and providing liquidity to preserve the stability of the financial sector. However, the weakened macroeconomic outlook and deteriorating fiscal situation have created urgent external and fiscal financing needs. The IMF support will make a substantial contribution to filling immediate external needs and preserving fiscal space for essential COVID-19-related health expenditure. It is also expected to help catalyze additional donor support.

Following the Executive Board discussion. Mr. Mitsuhiro Furusawa, Deputy Managing Director and Chair, made the following statement:

“The Covid-19 pandemic is having a severe impact on Madagascar’s economy. Due to dramatic declines in tourism and disruptions to manufacturing and extractive industry exports, as well as transport, communications, and services, real GDP growth is likely to decline sharply. The fiscal situation is also deteriorating rapidly with additional health and social spending outlays and a significant shortfall in tax revenue. Fund support under the Rapid Credit Facility will help the authorities meet the urgent fiscal and external financing needs to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

“The authorities are taking immediate measures to address the human and economic impact of the pandemic, while preserving macroeconomic stability. These include increases in health spending, help to the most vulnerable, support to the private sector, and actions to preserve the stability of the financial sector and maintain the flexible exchange rate regime.

While the risks to the outlook are substantial, given the high degree of uncertainty, Madagascar continues to be assessed at low risk of external debt distress. Beyond the immediate response, the authorities remain committed to economic policies that will ensure sustained and inclusive growth over the medium-term.

“Additional donor support, beyond that which was already committed before the outbreak of the pandemic, is needed to close the remaining balance of payments gap and ease the fiscal situation.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Previous articleCoronavirus – Somalia: Critical juncture to curb spread of COVID-19 and save lives
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA’s banks reveal how small businesses can apply for the R1bn Oppenheimer fund

Three of South Africa’s major banks have revealed to CNBC Africa how small businesses can apply for funding from the South Africa Future Trust. This is what they had to say.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

African Development Bank

Op-Ed: Why the COVID-19 pandemic is no time for fiscal distancing

CNBC Africa -
"Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. As such, it can no longer be business as usual".- Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank
Read more
International

Can Cruise Lines Recover From Coronavirus?

CNBC -
The COVID-19 outbreak has laid waste to entire sectors of the global economy, but none faster than the cruise business. The pandemic has basically shut it down with the three largest publicly traded cruise companies suspending some, if not all, of th
Read more
Coronavirus

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

CNBC Africa -
Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more
Coronavirus

Applications open for Rupert family’s R1bn fund, here’s how to apply

CNBC Africa -
As small businesses around South Africa feel the weight of the country’s 21 day lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic, BUSINESS/PARTNERS has revealed...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Somalia: Critical juncture to curb spread of COVID-19 and save lives

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSomalia is at a critical juncture where immediate action can still curb the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is deeply concerned about the impact that the virus could have on communities weakened by violence and conflict, where displacement, malnutrition, and outbreaks of disease are already widespread. “Somalia is at a crossroads, where we can rapidly scale up to get information and resources out to communities and heal
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: In the face of Coronavirus, African Countries apply lessons from Ebola Response

APO Africa Press Office -
Using lessons from the Ebola outbreak in 2014, African countries prepare to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus); in the aftermath of the West Africa Ebola crisis, the World Bank launched the Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement (REDISSE) Project to strengthen health systems and support effective disease surveillance 16 West and Central African countries; as of today, nearly $370 million has been approved or dispersed by the World Bank to fight COVID-19 in in 10 African cou
Read more

Coronavirus – Somalia: Somalia Humanitarian Bulletin

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoCovid-19 preparedness and response scaled up; Government has announced various COVID-19 control measures; Gu rains have started with moderate to heavy showers; thousands of people displaced in Lower Shabelle region; SHF to allocate US$22 million but more resources needed. Coronavirus (COVID-19) preparedness and response scaled up across Somalia In conjunction with Somali authorities, UN agencies and partners in Somalia have consolidated the humanitarian components of the integra
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: African Union Member States (50) reporting COVID-19 cases

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (50) reporting COVID-19 cases (7,741), deaths (313), and recoveries (640) by region: Central (753 cases, 28 deaths, 27 recoveries):  Burundi (3, 0, 0), Cameroon (509, 8, 17), Central African Republic (8, 0, 3), Chad (7, 0, 0), Congo (41, 3, 2), DRC (148, 16, 3), Equatorial Guinea (16, 0, 1), Gabon (21, 1, 1) Eastern (668, 14, 23): Djibouti (49, 0, 9), Eritrea (22, 0, 0), Ethiopia (35, 0, 4), Kenya (122, 4, 4), Madagascar (70, 0, 0), Mauritius (186, 7, 0), Rwand
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES

MyOffice has started a Partner Network in Africa