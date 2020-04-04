Coronavirus – Nigeria: A total of 190 confirmed cases and 2 deaths of COVID-19 have been recorded in Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As part of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the NCDC DG Chikwe Ihekweazu provided updates on COVID-19 Nigeria at the press briefing convened daily by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. As at 3 April 2020, a total of 190 confirmed cases and 2 deaths of COVID-19 have been recorded in Nigeria

