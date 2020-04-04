APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Seychelles: United Arab Emirates (UAE) makes available to Seychelles’ government Avani Barbarons resort as additional facility in fight against COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

News

InternationalCNBC -

How Zoom Rose To The Top During Social Distancing

Zoom has gained an incredible amount of popularity, but that popularity comes at a cost. The company is under intense scrutiny now that hundreds of millions of people are using the platform. But Zoom is in the game for the long haul, if it can surviv
Read more
Beyond MarketsCNBC Africa -

Expo 2020: Dubai as a springboard for doing business in Africa

Dubai based Phanes Group is an end-to-end solar power provider operating across Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. CEO Martin Haupts says the Phanes Group is a truly Dubai home-grown company. CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop caught up with him in Dubai and asked how Dubai is serving as a springboard for the company and their work in Africa.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How prepared is Nigeria’s health system to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic?

President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Francis Faduyile says it will be pretty difficult for Nigeria's health system to cope in the event of a large number of COVID-19 infections. He further notes that low health budgets over the years has made Nigeria's health system weak. CNBC Africa's Christy Cole caught up with him to assess the preparedness of Nigeria's health system against the COVID-19 pandemic....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the ‘Avani Barbarons Seychelles Resort’ will be made available to the Government of Seychelles to be used by the Department of Health as a facility to accommodate their  health personnel and supporting frontline service members, in the efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The facility which is equipped with 124 rooms, one large conference room and a few breakaway rooms will help the Department of Health amidst the scarcity of resources for its frontliners.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed continues to advocate on the importance of scaling up international efforts to contain the repercussions at the humanitarian, health and economic levels  as well as the bilateral and multilateral efforts being taken around the Globe as to contain the impact of the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan places great emphasis on the health and the well-being of the people of Seychelles. Because of this, he is steadfast and extremely focused on the task ahead to assist in combating the COVID-19 pandemic to stop it from further affecting the country.

This is yet another demonstration of the strong bond of long-lasting friendship between Seychelles and the UAE.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles.

Previous articleHow Zoom Rose To The Top During Social Distancing
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA’s banks reveal how small businesses can apply for the R1bn Oppenheimer fund

Three of South Africa’s major banks have revealed to CNBC Africa how small businesses can apply for funding from the South Africa Future Trust. This is what they had to say.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Global Gender Summit: Highlights special of the 2019 Global Gender Summit

CNBC Africa -
The 4th Global Gender Summit was organized by the African Development Bank and co-hosted by the government of Rwanda under the theme “Unpacking constraints to Gender Equality”. At the event, the African Development Bank and its partners officially launched the Risk Sharing Facility of the Affirmative Finance Action for Women In Africa, as the continent moves a step closer to bridging the financing gap that exists for women. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor reports....
Read more
African Development Bank

Op-Ed: Why the COVID-19 pandemic is no time for fiscal distancing

CNBC Africa -
"Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. As such, it can no longer be business as usual".- Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank
Read more
International

Can Cruise Lines Recover From Coronavirus?

CNBC -
The COVID-19 outbreak has laid waste to entire sectors of the global economy, but none faster than the cruise business. The pandemic has basically shut it down with the three largest publicly traded cruise companies suspending some, if not all, of th
Read more
Coronavirus

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

CNBC Africa -
Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 case Update

APO Africa Press Office -
2 New confirmed cases  Total confirmed - 4 Total Recovered - 0 Total Deaths - 0 Total in quarantine - 311 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Zambia: 0 new confirmed Cases

APO Africa Press Office -
Total Confirmed - 39 Total Recoveries - 2 Deaths - 1 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 20 New Cases confirmed

APO Africa Press Office -
Total Confirmed - 210 Discharged - 25 Death -  4 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Africa: COVID-19 Surveillance Update – 4 April 2020 9:00a.m

APO Africa Press Office -
Total number positive cases in Africa 7,741 50 countries 313 deaths 640 recovery cases by Region African Union Member States (50) reporting COVID-19 cases (7,741), deaths (313), and recoveries (640) by region:  Central (753 cases, 28 deaths, 27 recoveries):  Burundi (3, 0, 0), Cameroon (509, 8, 17), Central African Republic (8, 0, 3), Chad (7, 0, 0), Congo (41, 3, 2), DRC (148, 16, 3), Equatorial Guinea (16, 0, 1), Gabon (21, 1, 1) Eastern (668, 14, 23): D
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES

President of Iran Officially Invited To Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF)...