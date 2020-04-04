APO
Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the Covid-19 Outbreak in Uganda

By Africa Press Office

Today, total of 398 samples have tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19 at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). To date, a cumulative of 2,629 samples have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country still stands at 48.

A total of 980 are under follow up in institutional quarantine. A total of 915 contacts to the confirmed cases are under follow up.

All the 48 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in stable condition at Mulago National Specialized Hospital, Entebbe Grade B Hospital. Adjurnani and Ithima hospitals. In the same vein, one of the COVID-19 confirmed cases, a pregnant woman, today, delivered a baby girl at Entebbe Grade B Hospital. Both mother and baby are A good health. A sample will be obtained from the baby for COVID-19 testing.

To-date, Uganda has NOT registered any COVID-19 related death.

The Ministry of health continues to appeal to the general population to remain calm but vigilant, practice the preventive measures and stay at home.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.

