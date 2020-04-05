APO
Coronavirus – South Africa: Media Release 4 April 2020

By Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1585. This is an increase of 80 from the previously reported cases.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

GAUTENG

693

WESTERN CAPE

433

KWAZULU – NATAL

232

FREE STATE

85

NORTH WEST

11

MPUMALANGA

18

LIMPOPO

18

EASTERN CAPE

25

NORTHERN CAPE

7

UNALLOCATED

63

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date is 53 937.

REPORTING OF CONFIRMED DEATHS

South Africa now has a total of 9 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19.

NO.

PROVINCE

SEX

AGE

1

WESTERN CAPE

FEMALE

48

2

FREE STATE

MALE

85

3

GAUTENG

MALE

79

4

KWAZULU-NATAL

FEMALE

46

5

KWAZULU-NATAL

MALE

74

6

KWAZULU-NATAL

FEMALE

63

7

KWAZULU-NATAL

FEMALE

81

8

KWAZULU-NATAL

FEMALE

80

9

KWAZULU-NATAL

MALE

80

POSITIVE CASES FROM NETCARE ST AUGUSTINE’S HOSPITAL – DURBAN, KZN

We have received a report from KZN Health MEC, Ms Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu that KwaZulu-Natal has 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to St Augustine’s Hospital, in Durban. Furthermore, 3 of the deceased patients from KZN had been admitted at the hospital.

The COVID-19 positive cases include patients, health workers and other staff members. The KZN Department of Health and Netcare management agreed that the sections of the hospital affected be closed and no new patient admissions be permitted. This is a precautionary measure to allow for a thorough identification of areas within the hospital where there may have been infection control lapses.

The areas that were exposed to positive patients are also being disinfected. At this stage more than 150 tests have been conducted within the hospital and contact tracing is underway. We have advised that more tests be done on both staff and patients in order to determine the true extent of the existence of the infection in the facility, which may call for further interventions.

As part of intensifying the contact tracing and testing process, MEC Simelane-Zulu has also requested that Netcare avails a list of its patients that were exposed to the hospital as from the beginning of March. We therefore make a public announcement that if you were a patient at St Augustine’s Hospital from 1 March 2020 to date, we request that you contact the KZN Department of Health.

We convey our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased. We also thank the doctors, health workers and all staff members of this hospital for their commitment to serve even during these difficult times.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.

