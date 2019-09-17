World Economic Forum: Lessons on financial education and relevance to people

Robert Kiyosaki, author of international runaway bestseller - Rich Dad Poor Dad, which has held a top spot on the New York Times bestsellers list for over six years - is an investor, entrepreneur and educator whose perspectives on money and investing fly in the face of conventional wisdom. He has, virtually single-handedly, challenged and changed the way tens of millions, around the world, think about money. In his new book, "FAKE: Fake Money, Fake Teachers, Fake Assets", Robert delivers insights and answers that help ordinary people, who probably haven't had a lot of financial education, determine what's "real" and relevant to their financial lives. In today's uncertain times, creating a secure financial future and the peace of mind that comes with it starts with taking action and taking control....