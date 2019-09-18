Captains of Industry: Chris Bishop in conversation with banker and Afro-optimist Miguel Azevedo

In this first edition of a new series of Captains of Industry we bring you Miguel Azevedo Dubai-based banker and Afro optimist. He’s spent a lifetime in investment banking and was involved in some of the biggest deals in the African financial world- including advising the Access Bank and Diamond Bank merger in Nigeria. He has roots in the continent and very strong views on investment here and how it should run its economies. CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop caught up with him at the World Economic Forum in Cape Town....