Will president Ramaphosa’s apology tour heal the wounds of xenophobic violence?

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa kicked off his apology tour to the continent following yet another round of deplorable violence against foreigners in the country. Through his special envoy- Jeff Radebe, another apology was extended to Nigeria. Daniel Bwala, Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Senate President on Political and Constitutional matters discusses if he believes this will be the last xenophobic attack in South Africa....