My Worst Day: One on one with ActOne Founder Janice Bryant Howroyd

Janice Bryant Howroyd is founder and CEO of $950 million ActOne, a provider of workforce solutions including temporary staffing. She opened the business in Los Angeles in 1978 with $1,500 including a $900 loan from her mother, a fax machine and a phone. With over 17,000 clients and 2,600 employees in 19 countries, Janice has earned the reputation of one of the most powerful women in America on the Forbes rich list. In this episode of My Worst Day with Peace Hyde, she describes the day that almost stopped her from building her multi-million empire....