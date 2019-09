Nigeria Pre MPC Panel: Nigeria holds 5th monetary policy committee meeting of 2019

As the Central Bank of Nigeria holds it 5th MPC of the year, CNBC Africa breaks down the key issues that will impact the committee's decision. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives, Tilewa Adebajo of CFG Advisory and Roy Daniels, Head of Africa Trading Desk at Rand Merchant Bank all join CNBC Africa for more....