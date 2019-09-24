How global warming and climate change is affecting development in Africa

The United Nations Secretary-General says Africa is at the front line of the impacts of the repercussion of climate change, although the continent has a minimal contribution to global warming. To discuss how climate change is impacting development in Africa – Birama Boubacar Sidibe, Board Member at African Risk Capacity and Managing Director at Interface, as well as Delphine Maidou, Board Member at African Risk Capacity Limited and Regional Chief Operating Officer at Allianz Africa join CNBC Africa for more....