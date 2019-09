DBSA reports strong performance in sluggish economy

The Development Bank of Southern Africa, tasked with delivering developmental infrastructure on the continent posted net profits amounting to R3.10 billion boosted by foreign exchange gains of R744 million. The National Treasury’s Infrastructure Fund projects totalled approvals of R39.7 billion, an increase from the previous year’s R14.5 billion. DBSA acting CFO, Zodwa Mbele joins CNBC Africa for more....