Nigeria’s contemporary stance in the global oil market

The global oil space is facing new tensions after a recent drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco installations impacted the output of the world’s top oil producer. As the oil market rebalances – to explore Nigeria’s place in the global oil market and more, Tunde Afolabi, Chairman and CEO of AMNI International Petroleum Development Company and President of the Petroleum Club of Lagos joins CNBC Africa's Esther Awoniyi for more....