Rates expected to rise and T-bills to mature: A review of Nigeria’s markets

Traders say they expect the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to conduct an Open Market Operations (OMO) Auction today owing to the inflow of maturing Treasury-Bills worth N606bn. For a focus on Nigeria’s money market, Yinka Yomi-Tokosi, Lead, Asset and Liability Manager at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....