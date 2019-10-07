Indigenous Languages Conference 2019: Preserving South Africa’s indigenous languages

UNESCO declared 2019 as the Year of Indigenous languages - to preserve languages. To celebrate and promote the diversity of languages used in South Africa, Department of Arts and Culture - in partnerships with the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) is holding an Indigenous Languages Conference at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg on the 3rd and 4th October 2019. The main speaker of the Conference is Professor Molefi Kete Asante....