Will Nigeria cover its metering gap in 3 years?

Nigeria's electricity regulator Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) recently issued a directive on the process through which electricity customers can procure meters through the Meter Asset Provider Scheme. To assess Nigeria's efforts to cover its 5 million metering gap in the next three years, Associate Director and Head of Finance and Accounting Advisory at PwC West Africa, Abimbola Banjo joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor....