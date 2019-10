Addressing political violence in Africa

Political violence is often associated but not limited to civil commotion, strikes, sabotage and in more extreme cases terrorism, revolutions, coups and civil war. For businesses, the effects could be quite devastating. But has Africa fared better in handling these risks in the past decade? CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi is joined by Bjorn Reusswig, Head of Political Violence and Hostile Environment Solutions at Allianz for this discussion....