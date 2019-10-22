Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

U.S. Ambassador John P. Desrocher and his wife Karen Rose hosted an exhibition of contemporary Algerian art at their residence Saturday evening. The exhibition featured works of art by Algerian artists Mizo, E L Maya, and Bardi. The U.S. Embassy is sponsoring six young Algerian artists to travel to Columbia University in New York City this week as part of an exhibit of contemporary Algerian art, the first of its kind in the United States.

The reception also featured paintings by children who are cancer patients at the Moustapha Bacha Hospital, and live music by the Algerian band Djam.

