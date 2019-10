Hellen Zille staged a coup and the DA allowed her – Ralph Mathekga

Is the current meltdown in the Democratic Alliance (DA) by default or design? With 18 months to go until South Africa’s local Government elections – is Party leader Mmusi Maimane serving at pleasure of his party’s chair Federal Council, Helen Zille? For an analysis of the ‘Mashaba-DA divorce’, Author and Political Analyst, Ralph Mathekga joins CNBC Africa....