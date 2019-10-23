How traditional broadcasters are reinventing themselves in the digital age

Zafar Siddiqi, the co-founder and chairman of CNBC Africa, has been in the TV business for 25 years and has developed news channels across three continents. The entrepreneur and media investor has also now turned author, with his new book, TV News 3.0. If ever you are thinking of launching a TV channel in the hope of changing the world, this step-by-step guide is for you. Siddiqi speaks about the future of the television industry in Africa and about good, trust-worthy storytelling that will keep viewers hooked....