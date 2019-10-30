Post #MTBPS2019 analysis: Business react to finmin Mboweni’s #midtermbudget speech

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presented his Medium Term Budget Policy Statement, an important piece of South Africa's budgeting process. The speech highlighted that sate-owned companies, public entities and the private sector's board and executive management compensation and benefits should be reduced. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO, Youth Employment Service and Kganki Matabane, CEO, Black Business Council....