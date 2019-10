Post #MTBPS2019 analysis: Finding solutions to SA’s debt crisis

The rand continues to weaken against the dollar on the back of the ministers, Tito Mboweni, statement that showed South Africa's deficit rising sharply this year. Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers, Maarten Ackerman, Chief Economist at Citadel and Anthea Gardner, Managing Director, Cartesian Capital join CNBC Africa for a post mid-term budget analysis....