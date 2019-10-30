Post #MTBPS2019 analysis: Will State Owned Enterprises throw SA into junk status with Moody’s?

If you are a loyal taxpayer in South Africa- are you going to sleep easier tonight? The finance minister Tito Mboweni had a few encouraging words about the State Owned Enterprises and the way they will be run in future. But were they enough. The government has poured billions into State Owned Enterprises down the years and is likely to pour billions more according to the finance minister. Joining CNBC Africa for a post analysis are Dr Sam Koma, Milpark Education’s Head of Department of Research, Seydou Kane, MD at Eaton South Africa and Professor Makgopa Tshehla of the Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership....