Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos just bought the makings of an $80 million mega-residence in New York City. But before the richest man in the world purchased the three-level penthouse at 212 Fifth Avenue, plus two additional apartments, CNBC got a tour of the triplex with Sotheby’s International Realty broker Nikki Field.

Exterior of 212 Fifth Avenue: CNBC

The sprawling 10,000-square-foot penthouse has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a seven-room master suite.

Great roomCNBC

″[The master suite] is a dream,” Field told CNBC in October 2018. “There’s a private bedroom, as well as two dressing rooms, two extraordinarily well-outfitted bathrooms, a sitting room, and a home office, numerous closets, magnificent views and privacy from the rest of the home.”

Inside the master bathroom is a breathtaking view of the Empire State Building from the tub.

Master bathroom: CNBC

In addition to the master suite, the first level of the main residence also has a great room that connects to the home’s kitchen and formal dining room.

Great room: CNBC

Dining room: CNBC

The penthouse’s second level has a sun-lit lounge area that opens up to 5,000-square-foot terrace.

The sun-lit lounge area on the second floor of the penthouse triplex opens to a 5,000 sq. ft. wraparound terrace. CNBC

Below is a view of Manhattan’s famous Flatiron Building taken from the terrace of the penthouse Bezos has purchased.

The triplex’s top floor includes what Field refers to as the “observatory” — a single room surrounded by glass doors that opens to a wraparound terrace with north, east and south views of the Manhattan skyline.

The penthouse was originally listed for $73.8 million in November 2017. Sources tell CNBC’s Robert Frank that Bezos will pay roughly $58 million for the penthouse and get the two additional apartments on the lower floor for about $20 million.

The CEO’s three-unit deal includes four floors totaling more than 17,000 square feet with 12 bedrooms. Not bad for a NYC pied-a-terre.

