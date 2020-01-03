Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Secretary-General is saddened at the tragic loss of lives in the airplane crash yesterday near El Geneina in Sudan. He conveys his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims, including those of a staff member of the World Food Programme (WFP). The Secretary-General also extends his condolences to the people and Government of Sudan on this tragic event.

